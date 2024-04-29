Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $24.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $22.50 to $24.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 207,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

