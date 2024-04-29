LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

