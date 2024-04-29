Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.75.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

