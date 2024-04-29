Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 71.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

