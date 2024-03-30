Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price at $13.50

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,936 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

