Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $68.20

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

