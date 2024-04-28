43,943 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.1% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,051,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

