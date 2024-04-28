Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 144.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,874,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.40.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.