69,452 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 879.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,235.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,875 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. 28,668,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,953,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.