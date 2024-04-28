Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,485,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

