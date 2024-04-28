Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $163,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

