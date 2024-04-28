Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,697 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.55.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

