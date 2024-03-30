LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at LENZ Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,000,075.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LENZ Therapeutics

