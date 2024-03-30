STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

STAG stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

