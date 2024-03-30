StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 3.7 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

