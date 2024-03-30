Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Team stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Team

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 41,456 shares of company stock valued at $247,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.