Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 20.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

