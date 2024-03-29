Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

