Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
