Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Admiral Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $35.80 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

