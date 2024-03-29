Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

