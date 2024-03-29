Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Update

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARRY remained flat at $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

