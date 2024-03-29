Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.