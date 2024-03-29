Values First Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $970.47. 685,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $924.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.81. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

