Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Buys C$31,600.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,600.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

VLE opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.57 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$517.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.