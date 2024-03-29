Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 117,739 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,050,114.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

