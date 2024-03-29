Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 117,739 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,050,114.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.
Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
