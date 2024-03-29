Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $24,964.11 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $24,964.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92.

NYSE:U opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

