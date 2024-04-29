PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCAR opened at $111.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,293 shares of company stock worth $14,581,337. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

