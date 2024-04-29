Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $2.30-2.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $297.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.33. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

