Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.83 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

