3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

3M stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

