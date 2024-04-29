Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

