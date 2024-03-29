Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $46,147.74 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

Cryoport Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.