Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $46,147.74 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.

On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

Cryoport Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

