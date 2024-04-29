Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
