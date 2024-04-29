Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

