Ibstock (LON:IBST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.03. The firm has a market cap of £579.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

