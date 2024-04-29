KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.30 on Monday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

