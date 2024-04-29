Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.94.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.20.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

