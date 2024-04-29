Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$20.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.81.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

