Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.03.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
