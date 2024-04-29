Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

About Akzo Nobel

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.