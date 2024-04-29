TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

