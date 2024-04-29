Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.61 billion 5.21 -$1.32 billion ($0.81) -17.96 Vimeo $417.21 million 1.49 $22.03 million $0.13 28.39

Vimeo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 15 9 0 2.27 Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snap and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -26.99% -45.02% -14.29% Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64%

Summary

Vimeo beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

