Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Expands By 68.2%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.3 days.
DSV A/S Stock Up 3.8 %
DSDVF stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $229.76.
About DSV A/S
