BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 68.9% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the March 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

