Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 66.7%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance
IIF stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $24.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 308,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
