Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 66.7%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 308,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.