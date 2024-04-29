Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders have purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSI opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4298755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

