Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Declines By 30.3%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Asset Entities has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

