Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

