Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 48.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
About AirNet Technology
