Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 48.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

