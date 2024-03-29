Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

