Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of APRE stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Further Reading

