SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $90.05. 3,459,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

